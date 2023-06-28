International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

Shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $83.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) by 187.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

