Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Shares Down 15.4%

Shares of Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Free Report) fell 15.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 100,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 241% from the average session volume of 29,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.08.

About Inventus Mining

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

