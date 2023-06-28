Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, a growth of 2,816.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSMU stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.01. 1,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,247. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.0468 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

