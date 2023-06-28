Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) Shares Acquired by WMG Financial Advisors LLC

WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBJ. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 414.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 245,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after buying an additional 197,727 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 341,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,611,000 after buying an additional 97,409 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 59,103 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,466,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 244,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,173,000 after buying an additional 39,523 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of PBJ stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $44.83. 45,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,077. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $48.54. The stock has a market cap of $319.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.02.
Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.
