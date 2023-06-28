Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,910 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank owned 0.07% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PGX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.27. 338,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,643,695. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average is $11.66. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $13.43.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

