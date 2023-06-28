Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,939 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,207,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,669,000 after purchasing an additional 357,700 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $362.43 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $372.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.91.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.