Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Holdings Trimmed by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for 1.5% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $6,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT traded up $6.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.20. 62,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,542. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $213.47 and a 1-year high of $286.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

