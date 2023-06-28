Investar Holding Co. (ISTR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on July 31st

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Investar has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Investar has a dividend payout ratio of 26.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Investar to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Get Investar alerts:

Investar Stock Up 1.0 %

Investar stock opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $117.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.44. Investar has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $23.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investar

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.06). Investar had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $21.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Investar will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Investar by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Investar by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Investar in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Investar by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Investar by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ISTR. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Investar from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Investar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Investar from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

About Investar

(Get Rating)

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services, as well as credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.