InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NVIV stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $522,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

