IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 4.0% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in IQVIA by 152.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in IQVIA by 2.9% during the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 70,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth $543,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA stock traded up $3.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.32. The stock had a trading volume of 190,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,656. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $249.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.92.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. On average, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.50.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

