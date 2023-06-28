IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRIX opened at $2.21 on Friday. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 million. On average, analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IRIDEX

About IRIDEX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in IRIDEX in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in IRIDEX in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IRIDEX in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in IRIDEX by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Featured Articles

