iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,780 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Leuthold Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

SHY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.18. 1,144,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,693,117. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $83.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1971 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

