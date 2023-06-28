iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stake Raised by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 94.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,832 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $97.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,526,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,485,354. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.33. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $105.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.2316 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

