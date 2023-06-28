iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,105.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after buying an additional 84,006 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 256,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,544,000 after buying an additional 19,539 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 151,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,528,000 after buying an additional 88,870 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.03. 1,526,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,485,354. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.33. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $105.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.2316 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

