iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Boosted by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 15,334.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,542 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.8% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

IEFA opened at $66.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.17.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

