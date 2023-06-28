iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Decreased by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.6% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $23,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $97.95. 1,273,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,152,334. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

