iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:EFRA) Short Interest Down 90.6% in June

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:EFRA – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 90.6% from the May 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:EFRA traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $27.79. The stock had a trading volume of 258 shares, compared to its average volume of 591. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.44. iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $29.13.

Get iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF Company Profile

The iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (EFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies that provide infrastructure and industrials solutions to support energy efficiency and emissions mitigation, pollution reduction, or land and resource optimization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.