iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.46. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

