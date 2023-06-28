iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Bought by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 27,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,531,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Shares of IOO stock opened at $75.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.40. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $58.45 and a twelve month high of $76.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

