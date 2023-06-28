iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Bought by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 113,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

ICLN traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.12. 663,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,107,467. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.01.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.1246 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

