iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) Shares Bought by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) by 436.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,974 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF comprises about 0.4% of Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10,665 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after acquiring an additional 182,275 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 631,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,807,000 after acquiring an additional 12,717 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

IBDO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.28. The stock had a trading volume of 135,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,600. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $25.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.14.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2022 and Jan 1, 2024. IBDO was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

