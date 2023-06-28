iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Short Interest Down 91.2% in June

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 91.2% from the May 31st total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

IBTK stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.80. The stock had a trading volume of 35,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,654. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.01. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $18.96 and a twelve month high of $21.49.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0461 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 16,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

