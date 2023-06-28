iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of SUSA opened at $91.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.83. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $73.86 and a 12-month high of $93.96.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

