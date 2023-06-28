iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

IWN stock opened at $138.37 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.21 and a 12-month high of $160.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.99 and its 200 day moving average is $140.04.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.