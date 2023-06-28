iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Stock Position Increased by J2 Capital Management Inc

J2 Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 95.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,995 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 13.9% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. J2 Capital Management Inc owned 0.20% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $8,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFLO. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TFLO remained flat at $50.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 797,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,570. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.49. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.28 and a twelve month high of $50.66.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

