iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 617,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,085,000 after purchasing an additional 125,966 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 710.3% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

ITA opened at $114.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.37.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.