iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

IYR stock opened at $85.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.67. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $103.36.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

