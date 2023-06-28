J2 Capital Management Inc Raises Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,267 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connolly Sarah T. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.07. 3,739,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,016,181. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CVS. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.26.

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

