Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) is Macroview Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Divergent Planning LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 535,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,009,000 after buying an additional 43,743 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 34,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 48,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. KWB Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 620.1% during the 4th quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 41,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 35,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $11,606,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $45.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average of $46.23. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $49.37.

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

