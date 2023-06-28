Jet Protocol (JET) Price Hits $0.0089

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $15.08 million and approximately $143,153.89 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004551 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017571 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018427 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00013921 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,089.88 or 0.99999167 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00897265 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $144,919.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

