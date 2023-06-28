JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target to $35.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.21% from the company’s previous close.

WBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.85.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $28.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 35,722 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

