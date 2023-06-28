Jubilee Gold Exploration (CVE:JUB) Shares Down 2.2%

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (CVE:JUB – Free Report) traded down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Jubilee Gold Exploration Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 18.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.61.

About Jubilee Gold Exploration

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds net smelter royalties in various properties located in New Brunswick, Ontario, and Quebec, Canada. Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada. Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd.

