Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded KAO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th.

OTCMKTS KAOOY traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.38. 75,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,672. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68. KAO has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $9.28.

Kao Corporation develops and sells hygiene and living care, health and beauty care, life care business, cosmetics, and chemical products. The Hygiene and Living Care Business segment offers fabric, kitchen, home, sanitary, and pet care products. The Health and Beauty Care Business segment provides facial, body, hair, and oral care, hair styling and color, Salon, In-bathroom health care, and warming products.

