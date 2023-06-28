KBR (NYSE:KBR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Stock Performance

NYSE KBR traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.38. 840,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,045. KBR has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $65.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity at KBR

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 5.30%. KBR’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KBR will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $53,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,642,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $31,353.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $53,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,642,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,565,090. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KBR

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KBR in the first quarter worth about $1,619,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in KBR by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 22,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 29,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth $1,388,000.

About KBR

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.