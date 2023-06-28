Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Short Interest Down 91.1% in June

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 91.1% from the May 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kesko Oyj Stock Up 0.4 %

Kesko Oyj stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,200. Kesko Oyj has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $12.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69.

Kesko Oyj Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Kesko Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. Kesko Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.00%.

Kesko Oyj Company Profile

Kesko Oyj engages in chain operations in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. It operates through three divisions: Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and B2B trade of groceries, and retail of home and specialty goods under the K-retailer brand; and operates store retail chains under the K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K grocery brand.

