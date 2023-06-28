Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Purchases 123 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $41,267,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total transaction of $164,852.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total transaction of $164,852.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,608 shares of company stock valued at $18,718,544 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $351.78. The company had a trading volume of 370,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,526. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $271.61 and a 12-month high of $354.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $338.97 and its 200-day moving average is $315.24. The company has a market capitalization of $90.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

