KeyCorp Weighs in on MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 21st. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.76. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MSC Industrial Direct’s current full-year earnings is $6.30 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s FY2023 earnings at $6.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MSM. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

NYSE MSM opened at $97.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.63. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $71.32 and a 12-month high of $98.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.02.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $961.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $586,157.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,048.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,178,000 after acquiring an additional 327,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,476,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,962,000 after acquiring an additional 72,338 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,926,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,812,000 after acquiring an additional 259,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,367,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,866,000 after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,288,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,247,000 after acquiring an additional 56,030 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

