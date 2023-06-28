Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Holdings Decreased by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel cut its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $15,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.21. The company had a trading volume of 313,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The firm has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.82%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

