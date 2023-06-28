Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.10

Shares of Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.10 and traded as high as $26.47. Komatsu shares last traded at $26.44, with a volume of 29,594 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.15. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Komatsu ( OTCMKTS:KMTUY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.18. Komatsu had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Komatsu Ltd. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including excavators, wheel loaders, and bulldozers, motor graders, dump truck, rope and hybrid shovels, electric wheel loaders, continuous miners, and jumbo drills; The company also provides forestry equipment, including harvesters, forwarders, feller bunchers, excavators, mini excavators, and forklifts; demolition, waste, and recycling equipment, such as mobile crushers, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, and mini shovels; and tunnel-boring machines, pipe layers, towing tractors, and engines.

