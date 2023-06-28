Lake Street Capital Trims Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Target Price to $6.00

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $8.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.19% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRSH opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.00. Jerash Holdings has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 19,853 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the period. 3.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

