Lake Street Capital Trims Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Target Price to $6.00

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $8.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.19% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday.
Jerash Holdings (US) Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:JRSH opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.00. Jerash Holdings has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41.
Institutional Trading of Jerash Holdings (US)
Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.
See Also
- Get a free research report on Jerash Holdings (US) from StockNews.com
- MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Makes a Moonshot on Trials
- Are (More) Big Gains Ahead for This Small Cap Biotech Stock?
- Promising Small Biotech Amphastar Sees Actionable Pullback
- No Leap of Faith, Solid Growth Can Drive JFrog Shares Even Higher
- Five stocks we like better than Jerash Holdings (US)
Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.