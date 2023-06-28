Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 1,427 Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474,478 shares during the period. Oikos Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,982,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 694.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 406,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,988,000 after purchasing an additional 355,174 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,711,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 555.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,158,000 after purchasing an additional 267,750 shares during the period.

Shares of VXF opened at $146.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.21. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $155.91.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

