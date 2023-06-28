Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Has $4.14 Million Position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,139 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.7% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC owned 1.29% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

BATS:NUMV opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average is $29.51. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The company has a market capitalization of $320.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.