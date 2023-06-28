Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Has $735,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Services Advisory Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 3,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 45,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 15,338 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 27,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 161.4% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 24,287 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $83.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.72 and a 200-day moving average of $83.95. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $102.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

