Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Trims Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lowered its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 378,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,366 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 8.5% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NULV. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 396.3% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $93,000.

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $34.17 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.20.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

