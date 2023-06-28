Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) Trading Down 13.3%

Leagold Mining Corp (TSE:LMC – Get Rating) was down 13.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.22 and last traded at C$2.60. Approximately 2,146,973 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 209% from the average daily volume of 694,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.
Leagold Mining Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14. The firm has a market cap of C$740.70 million and a PE ratio of -10.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.60.
About Leagold Mining
Leagold Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition of gold mining properties and other development projects in Latin America. It holds interest in the Los Filos Mine located in Guerrero State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as HTI Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Leagold Mining Corporation in August 2016.
