Leuthold Group LLC Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Leuthold Group LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.9% of Leuthold Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,967,977,000 after purchasing an additional 568,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,629,190,000 after purchasing an additional 138,753 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mastercard by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,660,950,000 after purchasing an additional 208,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $2.00 on Wednesday, reaching $379.79. 348,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,827,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $376.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.39. The firm has a market cap of $359.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $392.20.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

