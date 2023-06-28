Leuthold Group LLC Sells 748 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RSG traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,439. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.58 and a 12 month high of $150.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.94 and a 200-day moving average of $134.55. The firm has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.80.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

