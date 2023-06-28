Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Short Interest Update

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a drop of 86.7% from the May 31st total of 162,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

ASG traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.37. The company had a trading volume of 90,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,451. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $6.90.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 1,260.3% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 530,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 491,099 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 530.3% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 199,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 168,172 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 331,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 132,646 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 7.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,798,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,485,000 after acquiring an additional 131,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at about $660,000.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

