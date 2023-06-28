Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Short Interest Update

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a drop of 86.7% from the May 31st total of 162,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
ASG traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.37. The company had a trading volume of 90,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,451. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $6.90.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%.
Institutional Trading of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty All-Star Growth Fund
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.