Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 937,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 2,841,229 shares.The stock last traded at $1.40 and had previously closed at $1.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.20 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lilium currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.55.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lilium by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lilium by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Lilium by 250.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lilium by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 328,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 15,360 shares in the last quarter. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

