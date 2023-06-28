Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 937,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 2,841,229 shares.The stock last traded at $1.40 and had previously closed at $1.33.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.20 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lilium currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.55.
Lilium Trading Up 13.9 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01.
Lilium Company Profile
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
