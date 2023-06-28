Lindsay (LNN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) will issue its 5/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.62 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lindsay to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lindsay Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $125.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.61. Lindsay has a 1 year low of $116.16 and a 1 year high of $183.08.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 18.94%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNN. StockNews.com began coverage on Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Lindsay from $178.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lindsay from $196.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Institutional Trading of Lindsay

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 23.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 21.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

